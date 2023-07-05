This checklist pinpoints the most critical issues, helping you avoid costly mistakes and boost revenue while saving time and resources.
Our checklist is designed to give entrepreneurs the clarity and direction they need to take their marketing to the next level. Here’s what you’ll gain:
Proven Strategies Backed by Data: Use the same frameworks that have helped hundreds of startups grow faster.
Avoid Costly Mistakes: Discover the most common marketing errors startups make—and how to sidestep them.
Quick Wins for Immediate Results: Implement small changes that lead to measurable improvements in no time.
Fix the weak points in your strategy and start driving leads, conversions, and growth.
Master Your Marketing Budget: Stop wasting money and start seeing measurable results.
Pinpoint the Perfect Marketing Channels: Learn which platforms generate the highest ROI for your startup.
Unlock Secrets to Ad Success: Proven PPC strategies to generate leads and sales faster.
Turn Visitors into Customers: Discover how a well-designed funnel can transform random website visitors into paying clients by building trust and guiding them through clear steps.
This checklist is for startups and entrepreneurs who want to:
Turn Confusion into Clarity: Understand exactly what’s working—and what’s not—in your marketing.
Maximize Every Dollar Spent: Get more leads and sales without increasing your ad budget.
Build a Predictable Marketing System: Create a step-by-step plan that works, even while you sleep.
Launch Like a Pro: Set your business up for success with proven marketing strategies.
Helping Startups Turn Marketing Into Measurable Success
I believe every startup deserves the tools to grow and thrive. This free checklist and expert guidance will help you avoid mistakes, unlock opportunities, and achieve measurable results in today’s competitive market.
Meet Wilhelm: Your Shortcut to Startup Marketing Success
With decades of experience and a passion for helping startups succeed, I’ve developed proven strategies to transform your marketing into measurable growth. Let’s get started today.
Over €500,000 Managed in Ad Budgets Per Month: Learn what works from someone who handles budgets at scale.
Personal Investment of Over €100K in Ads: Tested and perfected strategies with my own money—so you don’t have to.
Connect with Wilhelm:
In this episode, I consult an educational startup on how to use LinkedIn for B2B marketing, including strategies for building connections and generating leads.
This video features a consultation with a podcaster on promoting her show effectively, covering audience engagement, outreach strategies, and visibility techniques.
Watch as I guide a peer-to-peer platform startup on refining its positioning, emphasizing the importance of niching down to stand out in a competitive market.
"Wilhelm is one of the best out there!"
"The communication was superb, and the delivery was on point."
- Ralf Bosman
Founder & Lead Growth Consultant at The 5X Company
"Highly recommended"
"Will spared no time to dig in and share his rich expertise."
- Youssef El Deeb
Founder, Picture Pond Media
"Fantastic working with Wilhelm"
"He did the project in time and within budget."
- Rohit Thakral
CEO, Target Integration
Take our quiz to get an instant evaluation of your marketing strategy. The higher the score, the more mistakes – and the more room for growth.
Order the Free Marketing Checklist & Guide
I understand my data will only be used to send the requested material and updates. Your data is safe with us. See Privacy Policy.
Copyright © All Rights Reserved. Masterful Info.
Youtube