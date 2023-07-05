Most Common Marketing Mistakes Costing Startups Millions—And How to Fix Them

This checklist pinpoints the most critical issues, helping you avoid costly mistakes and boost revenue while saving time and resources.

Built on insights from 300+ startups and 15+ years of experience.

What to Expect

Our checklist is designed to give entrepreneurs the clarity and direction they need to take their marketing to the next level. Here’s what you’ll gain:

  • Proven Strategies Backed by Data: Use the same frameworks that have helped hundreds of startups grow faster.

  • Avoid Costly Mistakes: Discover the most common marketing errors startups make—and how to sidestep them.

  • Quick Wins for Immediate Results: Implement small changes that lead to measurable improvements in no time.

Finally, a Simple Way to Identify What’s Holding Back Your Marketing

Fix the weak points in your strategy and start driving leads, conversions, and growth.

  • Master Your Marketing Budget: Stop wasting money and start seeing measurable results.

  • Pinpoint the Perfect Marketing Channels: Learn which platforms generate the highest ROI for your startup.

  • Unlock Secrets to Ad Success: Proven PPC strategies to generate leads and sales faster.

  • Turn Visitors into Customers: Discover how a well-designed funnel can transform random website visitors into paying clients by building trust and guiding them through clear steps.

Who’s Ready to Take Their Marketing to the Next Level?

This checklist is for startups and entrepreneurs who want to:

  • Turn Confusion into Clarity: Understand exactly what’s working—and what’s not—in your marketing.

  • Maximize Every Dollar Spent: Get more leads and sales without increasing your ad budget.

  • Build a Predictable Marketing System: Create a step-by-step plan that works, even while you sleep.

  • Launch Like a Pro: Set your business up for success with proven marketing strategies.

Helping Startups Turn Marketing Into Measurable Success

I believe every startup deserves the tools to grow and thrive. This free checklist and expert guidance will help you avoid mistakes, unlock opportunities, and achieve measurable results in today’s competitive market.

Meet Wilhelm: Your Shortcut to Startup Marketing Success

With decades of experience and a passion for helping startups succeed, I’ve developed proven strategies to transform your marketing into measurable growth. Let’s get started today.

  • Over €500,000 Managed in Ad Budgets Per Month: Learn what works from someone who handles budgets at scale.

  • Personal Investment of Over €100K in Ads: Tested and perfected strategies with my own money—so you don’t have to.

Real Marketing Consultations on Our Podcast

Learn from real-life marketing consultations packed with proven insights and tips to grow your business.

B2B Marketing Strategies

In this episode, I consult an educational startup on how to use LinkedIn for B2B marketing, including strategies for building connections and generating leads.

Boosting a Podcast

This video features a consultation with a podcaster on promoting her show effectively, covering audience engagement, outreach strategies, and visibility techniques.

Positioning a P2P Platform

Watch as I guide a peer-to-peer platform startup on refining its positioning, emphasizing the importance of niching down to stand out in a competitive market.

Testimonials

What Our Happy Clients Are Saying About Working With Wilhelm

Hear directly from those who’ve seen their businesses grow with Wilhelm’s strategies.

"Wilhelm is one of the best out there!"

"The communication was superb, and the delivery was on point."

- Ralf Bosman

Founder & Lead Growth Consultant at The 5X Company

"Highly recommended"

"Will spared no time to dig in and share his rich expertise."

- Youssef El Deeb

Founder, Picture Pond Media

"Fantastic working with Wilhelm"

"He did the project in time and within budget."

- Rohit Thakral

CEO, Target Integration

What’s Your Marketing Score?

Take our quiz to get an instant evaluation of your marketing strategy. The higher the score, the more mistakes – and the more room for growth.

Order the Free Marketing Checklist & Guide

